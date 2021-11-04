How does China’s hypersonic glide vehicle work?

Last month, the global security community was startled by a report that China had twice tested hypersonic weapons over the summer. According to reporting by the Financial Times, this weapons system consists of two parts: a fractional orbital bombardment system (FOBS) and a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV).

Neither FOBSs nor HGVs are new — but the combination of the two is. Many in the defense community have likened the Chinese hypersonic missile tests to the 1957 launch of Sputnik, a moment when the USSR displayed a technological superiority that stunned the U.S.

“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system. And it is very concerning,” said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. It has all of our attention.”

The report fueled concerns about the accelerating hypersonic weapons arms race between the U.S., China, and Russia. But it also highlights the ongoing — and at times, uneasy — relationship between military systems and spaceflight.

What is a fractional orbital bombardment system?

FOBS is the highest-velocity missile deployment system that currently exists.

Broadly speaking, the slowest missiles are cruise missiles, which are essentially drone planes. Though they may initially ride a rocket booster launched from the ground or a submarine, they go on to cruise through the atmosphere like a jet-powered plane.

Ballistic missiles, meanwhile, are essentially suborbital rockets, operating on the principle that what goes up must come down. When launched, they can climb to altitudes up to 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) — much higher than satellites or space stations in low Earth orbit. They can also reach speeds of up to several miles per second before reentering the atmosphere. However, their ballistic nature also makes their trajectories predictable, and therefore vulnerable to missile defense systems.

In contrast, in a fractional orbital bombardment system, the rocket achieves low Earth orbit, which requires more energy than a ballistic missile has. But before completing one full orbit, a FOBS rocket deorbits by turning around and performing a retrograde engine burn. This allows it to slow down so that its trajectory intersects with its target on the ground.